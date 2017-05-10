Ga. congressional candidate calls for probe of Russian 'interference' after Comey's firing

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is running for an open congressional seat in Georgia, is calling for a special prosecutor to “investigate Russian interference” following President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“Comey’s firing raises severe questions. There should be bipartisan support for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference,” Ossoff wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

Other lawmakers have called for a special prosecutor or independent commission to investigate any ties between Trump’s campaign staff and Russia in the wake of Comey’s firing. Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashPelosi threatens to force vote on outside Russia probe Progressive group urges senators to support independent commission on Russia Vulnerable House Republican calls for 'independent investigation' after Comey firing MORE (R-Mich.) on Tuesday said his staff is “reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia.”

Trump on Tuesday fired Comey, saying in a letter that it was time for “a new beginning” at the FBI.

Both Republicans and Democrats were outraged by the firing of Comey, who had been leading the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia.

Democrats see the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District as a referendum on Trump’s presidency.

Ossoff, who is running for the seat vacated by Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price in a historically red district, will face Republican Karen Handel in a runoff election on June 20.