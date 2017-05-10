Democrat Heath Mello lost the nationally watched mayoral race in Omaha, Neb., ending a campaign that helped drive a controversy in the Democratic Party over support for anti-abortion candidates.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert won reelection Tuesday night, defeating Mello by 7 points, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

“We tried to run a campaign that was inclusive from the beginning regardless of political affiliation, regardless or ideology under the banner of change,” Mello said Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mello, who previously supported an anti-abortion measure, became the face of Democrats’ internal debate over whether candidates need to embrace a party’s platform that says they “unequivocally” believe women should have access to “safe and legal” abortion.

Women’s rights groups were furious over the Democratic National Committee (DNC) inviting Mello to appear at a Democratic unity tour event. The nationwide tour aims to rebuild the party after tough losses in the 2016 elections.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report Controversial Dem candidate loses Omaha mayoral race Sanders, Kasich to debate next week MORE (I-Vt.) and DNC Deputy Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (Minn.) attended the April event with Mello. Sanders defended his support of the Nebraska Democrat, arguing that not all Democratic candidates will share the same views.

Other high-profile Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerRand Paul: Dems 'should be thanking' Trump for firing Comey Trump lashes out on Twitter after firing Comey OPINION: Media, siding with Dems, show they just can't take Trump's 'yes' for an answer MORE (D-N.Y.) made similar remarks in favor of the party supporting Mello.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez initially appeared to back the idea that anyone running for office as a Democrat must support abortion rights and that it is “not negotiable.”

But a DNC official later clarified that Perez “doesn’t believe in litmus tests and never said he doesn't support pro-life candidates.”

Democrats’ loss in the mayoral race comes as the party looks to fan its base’s enthusiasm in several upcoming special House elections, as well as state and local races.