Sanders to campaign with Montana Dem in special election

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to campaign with Montana Dem in special election Aetna CEO called for 'debate' about single-payer healthcare: report Pence campaigns for Montana special election candidate MORE (I-Vt.) is slated to campaign with Democrat Rob Quist in the days leading up to the nationally watched Montana special election for the state's lone House seat.

Sanders will hold four rallies with Quist cross the state on May 20 and 21. The Vermont senator endorsed Quist last month.

Quist, a local folk musician, is scheduled to square off against Republican Greg Gianforte on May 25 to fill Montana’s at-large congressional seat, vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

"I'm excited to have Bernie Sanders come to Big Sky Country to witness the grassroots support behind our campaign and share the message that we need more elected leaders fighting for working class families, instead of millionaires, corporations and special interests," Quist said in a statement.

In the final weeks of the race, recent polls reflect a tightening race. Democratic and Republican campaign committees, as well as outside groups, are continuing to pour money into the race.

But Quist isn’t the only candidate getting some star power on the campaign trail.

Donald Trump Donald TrumpInternational ransomware flurry shutters hospitals, hobbles telecom Top Dems ask White House to turn over any Trump recordings White House: Trump did not demand Comey's loyalty MORE Jr. returned to Montana this week to campaign with Gianforte, a wealthy businessman who unsuccessfully ran for governor last year.

And Vice President Pence is currently in the state to stump for the Montana Republican.