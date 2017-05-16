Dems launch 'Resistance Summer'

The Democratic National Committee is attempting to harness resistance to President Trump into a national effort aimed at building out state and local party ranks.

Billed as the "Resistance Summer," the DNC will hold events with allies across the country in early June before sponsoring a national training summit in the hopes of registering scores of new Democratic voters.

The move is the first concrete action from Democrats’ promise to return to a "50-state solution" in light of massive Republican gains in state legislatures across the country.

“There has been an explosion of activism and energy after the election of, and we need to turn this moment into a movement,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

“As the Democratic Party, it is our role to support this activism and energy, and convert it into electoral wins up-and-down the ballot by making sure state parties have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chairman of the DNC, joined Perez in the statement, calling the summer action "the starting point" for the party's efforts to organize the resistance movement into a larger political force.

"We have never had a better opportunity to win up-and-down the ballot. But showing up is not enough. We have to organize, knock on doors, and motivate voters to the polls. Only then can we deliver what hardworking American families need," he added.

The centerpiece of the effort will be matching grants to help state parties fund organizers and fellows. According to The Associated Press, the initial grant money will go to Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Kansas and South Dakota, a cross-section of states with a variety of electoral needs.