Trump to hold campaign rally in Iowa next Wednesday

President Trump will hold a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa next week, his campaign committee announced on Wednesday.

The rally will take place on Wednesday, June 1 and follows Trump’s first visit abroad as president. The president returns to the U.S. on Sunday.

Trump last held a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa. on April 29, the same night as the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C.

Trump broke with long-standing political tradition by not attending the yearly dinner.

"They would love to be with us right here tonight," Trump said of the press that night, adding his rally drew a “much larger crowd, and better people, too.”