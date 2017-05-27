Trump cancels Iowa campaign rally

President Trump has canceled a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa that was previously scheduled to be held next week.

“Due to an unfortunate change in President Trump’s schedule, we will need to unfortunately postpone the previously schedule rally in Cedar Rapids,” a statement from the Trump campaign read. “President Trump will see you in Iowa very soon.”

Trump’s campaign previously announced the rally last week, which was set to follow Trump’s first trip abroad as president.

Trump last held a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 29, the same night as the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C.

"They would love to be with us right here tonight," Trump said of the press that night, adding his rally drew a “much larger crowd, and better people, too.”