 

Iowa GOP rep doubts female candidate received death threats

By Rebecca Savransky - 06/04/17 01:59 PM EDT
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) on Sunday expressed doubt that Kim Weaver, a former Iowa congressional candidate, received death threats during her campaign.

"I wanted IN the race-not out," King tweeted. 

"Democrats drove her out of the race-not R's. Death threats likely didn't happen but a fabrication."
Weaver announced on Sunday that she was withdrawing her candidacy for Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

"Beginning during my 2016 campaign, I have received very alarming acts of intimidation, including death threats," Weaver said in a Facebook post. 

"While some may say enduring threats are just a part of running for office, my personal safety has increasingly become a concern."

Weaver, a Democrat, told The Des Moines Register she began to receive intimidating phone calls following the publication of a story about her attempts to build a career as an internet psychic. 

In the Facebook post Saturday, Weaver, who lost to King in the 2016 race, said even though she is ending her bid, she still "passionately" supports King's defeat.

"We’ve started a significant movement in this district, and it’s important to see that progress continue," she said in the post.

"I’ve said from the beginning that this isn’t about me — it’s about unseating Steve King and gaining real representation for the 4th District of Iowa."