Iowa GOP rep doubts female candidate received death threats

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) on Sunday expressed doubt that Kim Weaver, a former Iowa congressional candidate, received death threats during her campaign.

"I wanted #KimWeaver IN the race-not out," King tweeted.

"Democrats drove her out of the race-not R's. Death threats likely didn't happen but a fabrication."

Weaver announced on Sunday that she was withdrawing her candidacy for Iowa's 4th Congressional District.