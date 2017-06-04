Iowa GOP rep doubts female candidate received death threats

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) on Sunday expressed doubt that Kim Weaver, a former Iowa congressional candidate, received death threats during her campaign.
"I wanted #KimWeaver IN the race-not out," King tweeted.
I wanted #KimWeaver IN the race-not out. Democrats drove her out of the race-not R's. Death threats likely didn't happen but a fabrication.— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 4, 2017
"Beginning during my 2016 campaign, I have received very alarming acts of intimidation, including death threats," Weaver said in a Facebook post.
"While some may say enduring threats are just a part of running for office, my personal safety has increasingly become a concern."
Weaver, a Democrat, told The Des Moines Register she began to receive intimidating phone calls following the publication of a story about her attempts to build a career as an internet psychic.
"We’ve started a significant movement in this district, and it’s important to see that progress continue," she said in the post.
"I’ve said from the beginning that this isn’t about me — it’s about unseating Steve King and gaining real representation for the 4th District of Iowa."