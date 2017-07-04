Booker: I don’t know if I’ll run in 2020

Sen. Cory Booker said Monday that he hasn't ruled out a presidential bid in 2020.

In an interview with CNN's "The Axe Files," Booker said that he has no plans yet to challenge President Trump in the next election, but that he still hasn't decided against it.

"I don't know what the future's going to bring," Booker told CNN host and former Obama aide David Axelrod. "I'm not making predictions, but I want to unleash the fullness of who I am right now, and I want to call out injustice where I see it."

Booker says that politicians who look ahead to their next position while in office undermine their own integrity.

"I think that politicians make a terrible mistake if they're thinking about aspirations for another office, because I think it undermines their integrity where they are," Booker said.

"If I start thinking about the future like that or engaging in that stuff ... I think it would make me a lesser of a senator."

Booker says his loyalty remains with New Jersey and the job that he was elected to carry out.

"I'm a guy that's going to criticize policies that, frankly, in a lot of states that are important for presidential elections would find that very much of a threat," he said Monday.

"My loyalty is to the position I'm in right now," he concluded, "and the integrity I try to live every day."