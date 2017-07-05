Senate GOP tries to tie red-state Dems to single-payer healthcare

The Senate Republican campaign arm is looking to tie red-state Democrats up for reelection in 2018 to the idea of government-funded single-payer healthcare.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) launched a Facebook ad campaign that seeks to connect vulnerable Democrats to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSingle-payer healthcare gains traction with Dems In Woodrow Wilson fashion, here are 14 points for ObamaCare repeal Warren: Ethics director's resignation 'deeply unnerving' MORE (D-Mass.), who recently said that Democrats running in 2018 and 2020 should campaign on support for a single-payer plan.

The auto-play ads highlight how often the Senate Democrat has voted with Warren and link to a petition that urges the targeted senator to vote against a single-player plan.

The ads, which target the 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in states that President Trump won last year, will play in senators' home states throughout the month.

“Red State Democrats need to own up to whether or not they’ll follow their leader’s extreme plan over the well-being of folks at home.”

The ads come as Senate Republicans remain divided over the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Some conservative and moderate senators are still opposed to the bill and leadership delayed the vote before they went home for the July Fourth recess.

Republicans are trying to counter Democratic attacks on their repeal plan with their own healthcare offensive, with a single-payer plan as their main target.

“President Obama tried to move us forward with healthcare coverage by using a conservative model that came from one of the conservative think tanks that had been advanced by a Republican governor in Massachusetts,” Warren told The Wall Street Journal in late June.

“Now it’s time for the next step. And the next step is single-payer.”

Senate Democrats face a tough map in the 2018 cycle. They are defending 25 seats, while Republicans only need to protect eight seats. Many of the 10 states with Democratic senators that Trump carried in 2016 were won by double-digit margins.