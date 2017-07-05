Dem challenging Cruz raises $1 million online in two months: report

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) raised more than $1 million online in two months for his long-shot bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Ted CruzRepublicans debate Plan B if ObamaCare repeal fails This week: Crunch time for Senate’s ObamaCare repeal bill Week ahead: Senate Republicans look to overcome ObamaCare divisions MORE (R-Texas), according to Politico.

O'Rourke announced in late March that he was challenging Cruz, who is up for reelection in 2018, for his Senate seat. The Texas Democrat reportedly raised $1 million online in April and May.

Second quarter fundraising numbers have yet to be posted on the Federal Election Commission’s website and the filing deadline is July 15. The second quarter includes fundraising numbers from April, May and June, so O'Rourke's numbers will likely be higher.

O'Rourke will face a steep uphill battle in taking on Cruz next year since no Democrat has won statewide office since 1994.

He's the only Democrat who has declared a Senate run in the state, and fellow Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) has reportedly ruled out a bid.

Cruz hasn’t drawn a primary challenger, with Matthew Dowd, a former strategist for President George W. Bush, declining a Senate run in May. Buzz has also subsided over a potential bid from Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), who previously floated a potential challenge.