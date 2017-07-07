EMILY’s List is endorsing Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) in the Nevada Senate race, making the influential group the latest high-profile backer to endorse Rosen even as another Democratic lawmaker is still weighing a bid.

The endorsement comes one day after Rosen officially announced her campaign to unseat Sen. Dean Heller Dean HellerAARP ads target Senate swing votes EMILY's List endorses top Dem challenger in Nevada Senate race Senate Dem campaign arm backs Harry Reid's pick for Nevada seat MORE (R-Nev.).

Heller, who represents a state Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonComey’s private memos on Trump conversations contained classified material Timeline: Donald Trump Jr.'s contact with Russian lawyer Ex-Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr: 'This borders on treason' MORE won in 2016, is considered the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection in 2018.

Democrats are trying to fend off the possibility of a contested primary by clearing the field for Rosen. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is still considering a bid, but Rosen has racked up influential endorsements from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid Harry ReidEMILY's List endorses top Dem challenger in Nevada Senate race Senate Dem campaign arm backs Harry Reid's pick for Nevada seat Dems get top challenger for Nevada Senate fight MORE (D-Nev.), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.).

"With so much hanging in the balance, including the future of healthcare, the need for increased economic opportunity, and federal support for Planned Parenthood, Nevadans deserve a real senator--a woman with the backbone to stand up to Trump, not a man so focused on his own political standing that he just falls in line.”

EMILY's List, which backs female candidates who support abortion rights, recruited and backed the freshman Nevada Democrat in her competitive House race in 2016. She won the swing seat by 1 percentage point.

Rosen told The Nevada Independent that Reid encouraged her to run for Senate, which played a role in the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm endorsing Rosen, a source told The Hill on Thursday.

Titus has yet to make a decision, but has said in an interview that her choice won’t be swayed by Reid.

“I can't control what Sen. Reid does nor what Jacky Rosen does nor what Dean Heller does," Titus said Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

"I can only control what Dina Titus does. So I will make my decision based on that — not on Sen. Reid's preferences, whatever they may be, and for whatever reason they are."