Dem endorses ironworker in battle to face Paul Ryan

Wisconsin ironworker Randy Bryce has won the endorsement of one rival, consolidating the Democratic field running to represent the party in next year’s midterm against Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanThis week: Crunch time for Senate’s ObamaCare repeal bill Single-payer healthcare gains traction with Dems GOP chairman proposes new sanctions on Russia for violating arms treaty MORE (R-Wis.).

David Yankovich, an Ohio activist who announced he would move to the district to challenge Ryan, dropped out of the race on Friday and backed Bryce after a discussion over dinner the previous night.

“I still believe stopping Paul Ryan is critically important, but after spending time with Randy Bryce, it's clear to me that he is the right person for the job,” Yankovich said.

“That is why I have ended my campaign and am putting my full support behind Randy defeating Paul Ryan in 2018.”

Bryce is already seen as the heavy favorite in the Democratic primary thanks in part to the national media attention he gained from his announcement, an experienced campaign staff and strong early fundraising.

This week, his campaign announced that he raised $430,000 in the 12 days between his announcement and the end of the second fundraising quarter in June.

But he is seen as a huge underdog to Ryan, as House Speakers rarely lose reelection bids.

Yankovich's decision now leaves Bryce with one challenger, Janesville School Board member and teacher Cathy Myers. Dennis Hughes, Myers' campaign manager, signaled that she plans to continue her bid.

"Cathy Myers announced her campaign two weeks ago and has been fighting against the Ryan/Trump healthcare bill since day one. We are excited to hear that voters in Wisconsin's 1st District will have a clear choice between two candidates to take on Paul Ryan," he said in a statement to The Hill.

"Wisconsin voters have over 400 days until the Democratic Primary, so we are confident that they will come to the conclusion that Cathy Myers is the candidate with the best chance to beat Paul Ryan and protect our healthcare."

In a recent interview with The Hill before he dropped out, Yankovich praised Bryce's announcement video, which drew more than 500,000 views on YouTube since it was posted late last month.

“That ad was the best political ad I've ever seen, it was amazing,” he said.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, this is going to be really hard to overcome, but this is really good for the district.’ ”

Updated: 4:05 p.m.