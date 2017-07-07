Dem endorses ironworker in battle to face Paul Ryan

Wisconsin ironworker Randy Bryce has won the endorsement of one rival, consolidating the Democratic field running to represent the party in next year’s midterm against Speaker Paul RyanPaul RyanThis week: Crunch time for Senate’s ObamaCare repeal bill Single-payer healthcare gains traction with Dems GOP chairman proposes new sanctions on Russia for violating arms treaty MORE (R-Wis.).
David Yankovich, an Ohio activist who announced he would move to the district to challenge Ryan, dropped out of the race on Friday and backed Bryce after a discussion over dinner the previous night.
“I still believe stopping Paul Ryan is critically important, but after spending time with Randy Bryce, it's clear to me that he is the right person for the job,” Yankovich said.
Bryce is already seen as the heavy favorite in the Democratic primary thanks in part to the national media attention he gained from his announcement, an experienced campaign staff and strong early fundraising.
This week, his campaign announced that he raised $430,000 in the 12 days between his announcement and the end of the second fundraising quarter in June.
But he is seen as a huge underdog to Ryan, as House Speakers rarely lose reelection bids.
In a recent interview with The Hill before he dropped out, Yankovich praised Bryce's announcement video, which drew more than 500,000 views on YouTube since it was posted late last month.
“That ad was the best political ad I've ever seen, it was amazing,” he said.
“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, this is going to be really hard to overcome, but this is really good for the district.’ ”
Updated: 4:05 p.m.