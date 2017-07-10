Rep. Mo Brooks Mo BrooksGOP Senate candidate: Moderate Republicans are blocking the wall GOP Senate candidate threatens shutdown over border wall Time to pass National Concealed Carry Reciprocity MORE (R-Ala.) said in a new Senate campaign ad that if he is elected, he will fight to have the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border funded, even threatening a government shutdown in order to do so.

“Elect me to the Senate, and I’ll fight every spending bill that doesn’t fund that wall. And if I have to filibuster on the Senate floor, I’ll even read the King James Bible until the wall is funded,” Brooks said in a Senate campaign ad. Breitbart News first reported the ad on Sunday.

Brooks threatened to go up against his Republican colleagues who are also blocking funding for the border wall.

“We’re going to build that wall, or you’ll know the name of every Republican who surrenders to the Democrats to break my filibuster. I give you my word, and I don’t give my word lightly,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump promised a wall to keep us safe and to protect American jobs for American workers,” Brooks continues.

Brooks is running to take the seat that Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jeff SessionsDem fumes over Team Trump's 'pattern of convenient forgetfulness' GOP Senate candidate: Moderate Republicans are blocking the wall GOP Senate candidate threatens shutdown over border wall MORE held before Trump tapped him to serve as the head of the Justice Department.

The news outlet reports that the ad will “air statewide in Alabama on television soon.”