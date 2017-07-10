Rep. Mo Brooks Mo BrooksTrump wall moves to center of shutdown fight GOP Senate candidate: Moderate Republicans are blocking the wall GOP Senate candidate threatens shutdown over border wall MORE (R-Ala.), a current candidate for the Senate seat left open by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jeff SessionsMedical marijuana patients need an antidote for Jeff Sessions Overnight Tech: Feds delay rule on entrepreneur visas | News industry wants help against Google, Facebook | Dems question FCC cybersecurity Dem fumes over Team Trump's 'pattern of convenient forgetfulness' MORE, blamed entrenched Washington special interests Monday for holding up the construction of President Trump's promised wall on the border with Mexico.

In a fundraising email, Brooks said that moderate Democrats and “Republican big business” interests out waiting Trump’s time in office with an eye towards passing immigration amnesty in the future.

“The Wall is being held up because of a tacit deal that has existed for years between moderate Republican big business and Democratic Party,” the email read.

The businesses, according to Brooks, get cheap labor out of the deal.

“The fight to stop Amnesty is a fight for the future of America itself,” Brooks said in the email.

“The pro-Amnesty crowd is so determined to keep President Trump from doing what the American people elected him to do, that they will stop at nothing to defeat the Wall.”

Brooks also called Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who has been appointed to fill Sessions’s seat until the election, “an establishment Republican” backed by “pro-Amnesty, establishment money.”

The fundraising push comes as Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore challenge Strange in the upcoming August primary.

Brooks also released a campaign ad Monday in which he threatened to shut down the government to obtain funding for the border wall.

“Elect me to the Senate, and I’ll fight every spending bill that doesn’t fund that wall. And if I have to filibuster on the Senate floor, I’ll even read the King James Bible until the wall is funded,” he said in the campaign ad.

“We’re going to build that wall, or you’ll know the name of every Republican who surrenders to the Democrats to break my filibuster. I give you my word, and I don’t give my word lightly,” Brooks continued.

Brooks repeatedly attacked Trump during the presidential primary, calling him a "serial adulterer." While Brooks has become a strong supporter of the president since his November victory, his previous criticisms of Trump could pose a problem for him in the Alabama race.