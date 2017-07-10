DNC ups resources to state parties as part of rebuilding process

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is pumping more dollars into expanding its grassroots fundraising apparatus as it looks to make good on promises to restore its crumbling footprint at the state level.

New DNC Chairman Tom Perez announced the plans to The Washington Post on Monday, which include upping the national party's monthly grant to state parties from $7,500 to $10,000. He later tweeted out the story as a form of an announcement.

"For too long, we poured our resources into races at the top of the ticket instead of organizing at the grass roots and building a deep bench of talent,” Perez said to the Post.

“This unprecedented investment in our state parties is the first major step in our effort to get back to basics and rebuild the Democratic Party from the ground up.”

The DNC also plans to create a $10 million State Party Innovation Fund to dole out grants to state parties for implementing new ideas. It's providing state parties with a new mobile app they can use to help with door knocking and making early attempts to persuade voters.

"Anyone can use the app, but only Democratic state parties get the data back and already state parties have begun to take advantage of this app to get more people involved in their communities," the DNC said in a statement to the Post.

The moves are the fruits of promises made by Perez and every other candidate for the DNC chairmanship as the party seeks to rebuild after a stunning 2016 loss took the varnish off of neglected pieces of the party's apparatus.

Top Democrats blame in part the lack of investment by the national party in state races for the party's loss of more than 1,000 state legislative seats during former President Obama's two terms in office.