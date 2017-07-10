Dem rep to drop out of Colorado gov race: report

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) on Tuesday is expected to drop out of the state’s gubernatorial race, The Denver Post reported.

The newspaper cited two sources in its report and noted that Perlmutter’s impending exit comes several weeks after Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) announced his entrance to the race.

The crowded race to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), who cannot run again due to term limits, includes several other Democrats.

The Post said it was not yet clear if Perlmutter would seek re-election to the House of Representatives.