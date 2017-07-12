Former Clinton aide: 'No one in the press really cared' about Russia during election

Jennifer Palmieri, a former top adviser to Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonHouse Democrat files article of impeachment against Trump Kremlin compares Trump Jr. email saga to soap opera Trump's FBI pick: Mueller's Russia probe not a 'witch hunt' MORE's presidential campaign, says in a new interview that she pressed reporters last year to take Russian election meddling seriously.

But "no one in the press really cared" at the time, she told HuffPost's "Candidate Confessional" podcast.

"It was so surreal," she said. "I felt as if I had been catapulted into another dimension where we would have these surreal conversations about the Russians and Trump and Mike Flynn and Carter Page and Donald Trump Donald TrumpJudiciary chairman will call Manafort to testify, threatens subpoena Study: Trump budget would increase debt OPINION: States, not feds, must take lead to cut crime MORE Jr. saying, ‘We’re really invested in Russia.'"

Instead, Palmieri said, journalists seemed more interested in covering leaked emails coming out of the Democratic National Committee and the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

Palmieri, who served as communications director for Clinton's campaign, said she and Jake Sullivan, a former foreign policy adviser to the campaign, met off the record with major television news networks about the importance of Russian interference in the race.

"Jake Sullivan ... and I went around to all the networks during the convention to do a briefing for them on Russia, about why they needed to take this more seriously," Palmieri recalled.

News outlets did cover efforts to hack the DNC, as well as the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

But Palmieri said that news coverage seemed to refocus on Clinton's email scandal and now-President Trump's campaign trail behavior, which ultimately distracted from Russia's meddling reports.