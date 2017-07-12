Indiana Republican raises $1M for potential Senate bid

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.) has raised about $1 million ahead of a likely Senate bid, a strong haul for what could be a tough primary and general election fight.

Rokita's campaign announced the figure on Wednesday, which now gives him $2.3 million cash on hand. His campaign noted in the release that Rokita has passed the amount then-Rep. Todd Young Todd YoungIndiana Republican raises M for potential Senate bid The Hill's Whip List: GOP undecided, 'no' votes pile up on ObamaCare repeal bill Senate votes to continue arming Saudis As Yemenis suffer the consequences MORE (R-Ind.) raised in 2015 ahead of his successful Senate bid.

"Kathy and I are so appreciative of the generosity we have received from thousands of Hoosiers across Indiana," Rokita said in a statement, referring to his wife. "The outpouring of financial support has been incredible. It's a testament to the encouragement we have received from old friends and new ones as we continue to consider running for Senate in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are demonstrating that if we decide to run for Senate, we have the organization and statewide support to match our record of conservative results at the Statehouse and in Congress," he added.

Rokita has long weighed a bid to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly Joe DonnellyIndiana Republican raises M for potential Senate bid Senate confirms Trump's 'regulatory czar' 'Kate's Law' battle shifts to the Senate, testing Dems MORE, but he's not Indiana's only Republican lawmaker to do so.

Rep. Luke Messer is publicly considering a bid too and has leaned on a strong fundraising team as part of his pitch. That team includes Greg Pence, the vice president's brother.

The two lawmakers' allies have already been sparring in public and behind the scenes ahead of what's expected to be a tough primary.

Fundraising reports from the second quarter, which ended on June 30, are due Friday. Messer's team hasn't responded to a request to share his fundraising haul, but he began the second fundraising quarter with a slight edge in cash on hand.