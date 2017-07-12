Sanders won't take 2020 presidential bid 'off the table'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders won't take 2020 presidential bid 'off the table' OPINION: ObamaCare repeal is dead — let's bury it once and for all Donna Brazile to publish book about 2016 election breaches MORE (I-Vt.) refused to swear off a 2020 presidential bid in an interview, arguing that it's "much too early" to make a decision.

"I am not taking it off the table, I just have not made any decisions. And I think it's much too early," he said in an interview set to air Thursday morning with SiriusXM Progress' "Make it Plain with Mark Thompson."

"Our job right now is to not only fight against this disastrous healthcare proposal, it is to take on all of [President] Trump’s reactionary proposals ... There's a whole lotta fights that we have to fight. It is just too early to be talking about an election 3 1/2 years from now."

Sanders has repeatedly kept the door open for a 2020 run amid constant speculation that he will seek to run again after falling short in the 2016 Democratic primary. That speculation came to ahead once again this week when Sanders announced he would return to Iowa, where he fell just a few delegates short of winning the 2016 caucus, as part of his book tour later this summer.

Outside of his work in office, Sanders remains extremely active politically, rallying his supporters against Trump and pushing the Democratic Party to embrace his progressive agenda. He's continued to travel the country to support political candidates and an affiliated nonprofit, Our Revolution, works to advocate for his agenda and to back candidates up and down the ballot.

During the interview with SiriusXM, Sanders also shared his concerns about Donald Trump Donald TrumpGorka debates ‘fake news’ with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Exclusive: DOJ let Russian lawyer into US before she met with Trump team Frustration grows over stalled Russia sanctions bill MORE Jr. and his decision to release an email transcript that appears to show him setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered damaging information about Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonGorka debates ‘fake news’ with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Co-founder of firm behind dossier tying Trump to Russia testifying next week Exclusive: DOJ let Russian lawyer into US before she met with Trump team MORE.

"From my point of view, it is a very damaging piece of evidence. But what is important is that there be a methodical, objective, bipartisan process that looks at this whole business of the possibility of Trump's campaign colluding with the Russians," he said.

"This is pretty clearly a damaging revelation, but the process has got to continue, and it will."