FEC says lawmakers can use campaign money for home security

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) unanimously approved a request to allow members of Congress to use campaign funds to pay for home security systems in the wake of a shooting that targeted GOP lawmakers.

The five commissioners voted Thursday to permit lawmakers to use campaign funds for nonstructural security systems, which includes installing, updating and monitoring costs for cameras, sensors and “removable security devices” at their homes.

The approval of the request, made by House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, comes one month after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and three others were shot at a Republican baseball practice. Scalise was released from the ICU on Wednesday, but still remains in serious condition.

The request also comes a few weeks after the House approved an extra $25,000 for lawmakers to pay for security needs. House members can use the extra funds for security at offices and public events, but aren’t able to use it to secure their homes.

During his testimony at the FEC meeting, Irving said the United States Capitol Police has investigated about 950 threatening messages this years related to members of Congress. That's an increase from 2016, when there were a total of 902 threatening communications.

FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, who ultimately voted to approve the request, had voiced some concerns and asked Irving why Congress couldn’t appropriate funds to also cover residential security systems, like the House approved for office security.

“I see this as another resource,” Irving told the commissioner.

Members of Congress are prohibited from using campaign money for personal use, although the FEC has issued rulings to allow lawmakers to be able to do so on a case-by-case basis.