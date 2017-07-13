Ryan fundraising committee reports massive $10.5M haul

House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanOvernight Tech: New FCC effort to crack down on robocalls | Poll finds Trump voters back idea of net neutrality | DraftKings, FanDuel call off merger Trump’s war on the ‘Dreamers’ won’t make America great again Ryan fundraising committee reports massive .5M haul MORE's (R-Wis.) joint fundraising committee raised about $10.5 million in the second fundraising quarter, a massive haul that puts his campaign at almost $33 million raised in 2017.

That figure about equals the amount Ryan raised in the first six months of 2016, in the heat of a presidential election year.

Ryan's political office shared the information ahead of Ryan's official filing Friday with the Federal Election Commission. The Speaker's joint fundraising committee, Team Ryan, raises money for his congressional campaign committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), as well as his own personal leadership PAC, Prosperity Action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Seifert, Team Ryan's executive director, lauded the haul in a statement.

"The sustained support for Paul Ryan and the Republican agenda reflects the desire in this country to get things done. People want to see results and that’s what House Republicans, under Paul Ryan’s leadership, are providing," he said.

"Speaker Ryan and House Republicans remain committed to delivering for the American people and Team Ryan is going to keep raising the resources to help our members and candidates get that message out.”

Combined with his congressional campaign, Ryan sent the NRCC $2 million in June, meaning that he's sent the House GOP campaign arm about $21.7 million since the start of the year. That puts him roughly on a similar pace as last year, when he had sent $22.4 million to the NRCC by this point.

Ryan has kept up the strong fundraising despite the uncertain climate for House Republicans facing criticism over an unpopular attempt to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Ryan's consistently large fundraising totals show that Ryan is having no trouble convincing supporters to back the party's efforts to retain the House majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

Ryan's two top donors during the second fundraising quarter were Robert and Diana Mercer, who each donated $247,700. Robert Mercer is one of the top GOP mega-donors, and Mercer and his daughter Rebekah are both allies of President Trump.