RNC chair doesn't know if it's legal for party to pay Trump attorney bills

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said on Friday that she doesn't know if it is legal for the party to pay the Trump administration's legal bills related to investigations of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Ronna Romney McDaniel's comments on WMAL's "Mornings on the Mall" radio show came on the heels of a Washington Post report that allies of President Trump are pressing the RNC to cover the legal fees related to the Russia probe.

"First of all, I don't even know if that's legal, if we would even be allowed to do that," Romney McDaniel said on WMAL's "Mornings on the Mall" radio show. "So there's just nothing that I can comment on on that front right now. So that would have to go through the lawyers first before it would come to us."

The Washington Post also reported that the RNC has yet to make a decision on whether it will cover the legal costs and is working to determine whether or not it is legal to do so.

Romney McDaniel said in the interview that the legality of covering such fees is not the only issue. She would also have to consider how the party's donors would feel about using the money is such a way.

"I'm always going to look to support the President. But we've gotta just make sure that anything we do is legal and then we'd have to talk to people who donated to us and make sure they'd want to do it that way," she said. "There's other ways to support the President. There's a legal defense fund that you could start. There's lots of other ways. But we, of course, support the President."