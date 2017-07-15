Vice President Pence will be joined by top Republican fundraisers later this month at a reception for his recently established political action committee.

Politico reported that the vice president has attracted the presence of GOP congressional leaders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanPence PAC snags top fundraisers for first donor event Kushner scheduled to address congressional interns next week GOP budget would cause irreparable damage – but there is a way out MORE (R-Wis.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellFive key senators who will make or break healthcare reform Pence PAC snags top fundraisers for first donor event Senate energy bill would fan the flames of climate change MORE (R-Ky.) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The fundraising reception for his Great America Committee PAC will cost attendees $5,000 a piece and will take place in Washington, according to an event invitation viewed by Politico.

While nothing is unusual about vice presidents raising money for their party or for their president's reelection campaign, it is highly unusual for a vice president to create his own PAC.

Great America Committee is the only sitting vice president to start such a committee of his own, and is expected to use the organization to back Republican candidates in the 2018 midterm elections that are supportive of President Trump.