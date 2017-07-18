President Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump trails Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Booker in matchups Biden to write book about grieving son's death Biden: ObamaCare repeal bill would make healthcare a privilege for the wealthy MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenate confirms former Boeing VP as deputy Defense secretary Poll: Trump trails Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Booker in matchups Sanders ‘delighted’ by failure of GOP health plan MORE (I-Vt.) and three Democratic senators in a new poll from a Democratic firm testing possible 2020 matchups.

The survey of registered voters, conducted by Public Policy Polling, found Trump trailing by wide margins against Sanders — 52 percent to 39 percent — and Biden — 54 percent to 39 percent.

The poll also found Trump losing in hypothetical matchups against Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren: I’m not doing ‘touchdown dance’ after GOP healthcare collapse How the GOP would cut 3B in mandatory spending Senate confirms former Boeing VP as deputy Defense secretary MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), although by smaller margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump trails Warren by 7 points, 42 percent to 49 percent; Booker by 5 points, 40 percent to 45 percent; and Harris by 1 point, 40 percent to 41 percent.

In a hypothetical race against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Trump would see a tie, 40 percent to 40 percent.

The poll surveyed 836 registered voters between July 14 and 17 and has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

The president has faced consistently low approval ratings since taking office in January. The Public Policy Polling survey pegged his current job approval at 41 percent, narrowly higher than the RealClearPolitics polling average of 40.3 percent.

While former President Barack Obama Barack ObamaKrauthammer rips GOP's 'epic fail' on healthcare Overnight Defense: Senate confirms Pentagon No. 2 | Uncertain future for Iran deal | Trump to visit Pentagon Thursday | Key general opposes military space corps Trump’s unique, all right MORE exhausted his two-term limit, 53 percent of respondents in the poll said that they wish he were still the nation's chief executive instead of Trump.

Likewise, 49 percent said they wish former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonDem lawmaker wears Trump, Putin 2016 hat for ‘Made in America’ week Christie: Trump should 'move on' from healthcare Top Clinton and Romney campaign heads to jointly fight election hacking MORE were in the White House in place of Trump.

Another poll by Bloomberg, however, found Clinton is less popular than Trump.

It found that 58 percent of Americans have a negative view of Clinton, compared to 55 percent for Trump.