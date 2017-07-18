A top conservative group is threatening primary challenges to senators who vote against a repeal of ObamaCare after Senate Republicans failed to coalesce around a replacement plan.
Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who now serves as the president of the Senate Conservatives Fund, drew the line in the sand on Tuesday, soon after reports surfaced that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellMitch McConnellWarren: I’m not doing ‘touchdown dance’ after GOP healthcare collapse Healthcare push leaves Republicans in disarray Krauthammer rips GOP's 'epic fail' on healthcare MORE (R-Ky.) plans to hold a repeal vote even though it's already clear he doesn't have the votes to pass it.
"Republicans have promised to repeal Obamacare for years and now with President Trump in the White House, there is no excuse for them to break their promise," Cuccinelli said.
But the warning ups the pressure on lawmakers such as Sen. Dean HellerDean HellerHealthcare push leaves Republicans in disarray How Trump's repeal push came up short Conservative group warns of primaries for those who don't back ObamaCare repeal MORE (R-Nev.), who faces the most difficult reelection path of any incumbent Republican senator in 2018.