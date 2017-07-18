Top Clinton and Romney campaign heads to jointly fight election hacking

Robby Mook, who served as Clinton's campaign manager last year, and Matt Rhoades, who served as Romney's 2012 campaign head, will spearhead a new bipartisan project, Defending Digital Democracy (DDD), the Harvard Kennedy School announced

The project aims to develop strategies and find "concrete solutions" to address the threat of a foreign entity's attempts to hack election infrastructure or political organizations.

CNN first reported the new collaborative effort through Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, which the news outlet says is the "first major effort to explicitly organize regarding the growing concern over election-related cybersecurity threats."

Rhoades and Mook both spoke out against the consequences of another foreign government or agent meddling in an American election.

"Cyberattacks on campaigns and elections are a threat to our democracy and affect people of all political stripes," Rhoades said in a statement, adding that, "Foreign actors could target any political party at any time, and that means we all need to work together to address these vulnerabilities."