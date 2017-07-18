Dem challenging Ryan mocks GOP for sending trackers: I hope they get healthcare

A Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP frets over stalled agenda The Memo: GOP forms circular firing squad Conservatives target Congress, not Trump, after healthcare collapse MORE mocked Republicans' failure to pass a healthcare bill after they sent trackers to one of his events Tuesday.

“They (GOP) sent three trackers to the event tonight,” Randy Bryce, who is running in the Democratic primary for Ryan’s seat in Wisconsin, tweeted. “I hope they offer them health care.”

They (GOP) sent three trackers to the event tonight.



I hope they offer them health care. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) July 18, 2017

Trackers are political operatives sent to follow opposing candidates, with the hopes of catching opponents making a mistake or learn more about their campaign operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate GOP faced a massive blow Tuesday after their bill to repeal and replace was killed by members of their own party.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellTensions reach new high between Trump, GOP Healthcare debacle raises pressure for GOP on taxes GOP frets over stalled agenda MORE said he will hold a vote on legislation solely repealing the bill early next week, but four Republican senators have already come out against it — enough to stop the measure from even reaching the Senate floor.

The House passed similar legislation in early May under Ryan’s leadership. No Democrats voted for the measure.

Bryce, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDem challenging Ryan mocks GOP for sending trackers: I hope they get healthcare Senate confirms former Boeing VP as deputy Defense secretary Poll: Trump trails Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Booker in matchups MORE (I-Vt.) in the 2016 Democratic primary, has caught national attention for his campaign after the video announcing his candidacy went viral. Healthcare has been a major topic of his campaign so far.

He raised $430,000 during his campaign’s first 12 days and won the endorsement of his top Democratic rival, who has already dropped out of the race.