GOP Senator defends Dem challenger who was attacked for being Muslim

Senator Jeff FlakeJeff FlakeGOP Senator defends Dem challenger who was attacked for being Muslim Trump says he'll 'let ObamaCare fail' OPINION | Latest McConnell healthcare plan is political suicide MORE (R-Ariz.) encouraged of one of his Democratic challengers Tuesday night following reports that she had faced a stream of hateful comments for being Muslim.
"Hang in there Deedra [Abboud] Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You'll find them," Flake tweeted.
Hang in there @deedra2018. Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You'll find them. https://t.co/uVfLaAfVV2— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 19, 2017
Abboud, who is running in the Democratic primary for Flake's seat in 2018, has faced a barrage of hateful comments about being Muslim.