Majority favors Dems in midterm congressional races

Voters appear to prefer Democrats as the majority party in Congress so that the party can serve as a check on President Trump, a new show polls.

Fifty-two percent of registered voters polled say they favor Democratic control in Congress, while 38 percent say they prefer Republican control, according to the new Washington Post–ABC News poll.

Independents also want Democratic control to push back on the president's agenda, with the same 14-point margin as Democrats to Republicans.

A 65 percent majority of Republicans, as well as Republican-leaning independent voters, say they plan to vote next year, compared to 57 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters.

Democrats have pointed to a rise in activism since Trump took office, but the poll says that “a surge in anti-Trump protests does not appear to have translated into heightened Democratic voter enthusiasm.”

A poll analysis also says the president’s approval ratings, which have dropped to 36 percent, could influence how individuals will vote.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted prior to the withdrawal of Senate Republicans' healthcare reform bill.

The poll, conducted July 10–13, had a random national sample of 1,001 adults who were surveyed over both cellular and landline phones. The margin of error for overall results is 3.5 percentage points and a sampling error of 4 points for the 859 registered voters.