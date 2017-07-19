RNC raises $13.4M in record-setting June haul

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a record $13.4 million in June, bringing its total 2017 fundraising to $75.3 million.

In a release provided first to The Hill, the RNC announced another strong monthly haul and has $44.7 million in the bank. It's the most the RNC has raised in June of a nonpresidential year.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel credited the record fundraising to the committee’s “loyal network of grassroots donors” due to their support for President Trump and the GOP’s agenda.

"Month after month, the RNC continues to break fundraising records, another testament to the overwhelming support this Republican administration continues to receive from Alaska to Alabama," RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn added. "It has never been more evident that Republicans are united towards a common goal of making this country great again."

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has yet to release its June fundraising numbers. The DNC was vastly outpaced by its GOP counterpart in May, raising only $4.3 million compared to the RNC’s $10.8 million haul.