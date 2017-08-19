RNC raises millions more than DNC in July

The Republican National Committee (RNC) expanded its massive fundraising lead over the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in July as the Democrats posted their worst July haul in a decade.

The DNC raised just $3.8 million in July, compared to the $10.2 million raised by the RNC in the same month. While the GOP has no debt, the DNC added slightly to its debt in July, which now sits at $3.4 million.

The Democrats haven't raised that little money in a July since 2007; the party raised $3.4 million in that month.

The Hill obtained the RNC's fundraising numbers ahead of the party's official filing with the Federal Election Commission, while the DNC posted its figures on Friday.

The vast fundraising gap gels with recent trends — the GOP has substantially out-fundraised its rivals since the start of 2017. The RNC raised $86.5 million through the first seven months of the year, while the DNC raised about $42 million. The GOP also has a huge advantage in cash on hand — $47.1 million to $6.9 million.

The lag in Democratic Party fundraising through the first four months of new party chairman Tom Perez's tenure has frustrated Democrats, especially as liberals see a groundswell of enthusiasm in opposition to President Trump.

But top Democratic donors and fundraisers who spoke to The Hill this week said that they believe it's still too early to sound the alarm and that Perez can still turn the ship around as he continues to restructure the party after a tough 2016 election.