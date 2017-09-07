Kid Rock slams Nazis, KKK in shift to politics during Michigan show

Kid Rock late Wednesday spoke out against neo-Nazis and the KKK in a political message during a concert in Grand Rapids, Mich.

"If you want to take a knee or sit during our 'Star-Spangled Banner': Call me a racist cuz I'm not [politically correct] and think you have to remind me that black lives matter," Kid Rock said during his address, MLive reported.

"Nazis, f--- bigots and now again the KKK, screw all you assholes, stay the f--- away."

He concluded by saying: "If 'Kid Rock for Senate' has got folks in disarray, wait 'til they hear 'Kid Rock for president of the U.S.A.'!"

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has been teasing a potential GOP challenge to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) for weeks.

He is selling T-shirts adorned with his would-be campaign logo and the words "Kid Rock for Senate."

Earlier this month, an ethics complaint filed by a liberal-leaning watchdog group warned his flirtation with a Senate bid might violate campaign finance law.

The musician earlier this month blasted the reports he could be in violation of campaign finance laws.

In an announcement on his website, he wrote he was starting to see reports "from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law."

“#1 I have still not announced my candidacy,” Ritchie wrote.

“#2 See #1 and go f--- yourselves,” he added.