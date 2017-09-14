Clinton swings back at Trump after late-night Twitter attack

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump: Clinton blames everyone but herself for election loss New Yorker reveals cover it would have run if Clinton won The Memo: Comey allies accuse Trump White House of smear MORE is swinging back at President Trump after he reignited a social media war, suggesting some reading material to help the president solve problems.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Trump took aim at Clinton's newly released book about her experiences on the 2016 campaign trail, saying the former Democratic presidential nominee refuses to take responsibility for her election loss.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss," Trump wrote. "She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

ADVERTISEMENT

"The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!" he said in a follow-up tweet.

Clinton hit back on Thursday, suggesting that Trump take a look at another one of her books, "It Takes a Village."

"If you didn't like that book, try this one – some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems," she tweeted. "Happy to send a copy."

If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017

Her 1996 book discusses society's collective impact on children and its shared responsibility for raising the next generation.

Trump's social media broadside against Clinton was not unusual for the president, who frequently takes to Twitter to criticize political opponents. But until Wednesday, the president had appeared to tone down his criticism of Clinton in recent weeks.