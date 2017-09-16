Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange

President Trump said Saturday that he’ll be going to Alabama in a week to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP braces for Bannon primary attacks Bannon-linked group targets Strange in new ad Dem nearly tied with GOP candidates in Ala. Senate race: poll MORE (R) in the GOP runoff election for the state’s Senate seat.

“I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. ‘Big Luther’ is a great guy who gets things done!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump had endorsed Strange in the initial primary for Attorney General’s Senate seat, but Strange fell short of winning a majority of votes in the race against former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Moore is leading in recent polls and has earned the backing of conservative figures like Sarah Palin, Stephen Bannon and Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.).

Moore led Strange by 14 points in a poll released earlier this week by Emerson College.