Sanders fires back: 'I worked as hard as I could' to elect Clinton

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday pushed back on criticism from former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, arguing that he worked as hard as he could to help her win the White House.

“I worked as hard as I could to see that Hillary Clinton would be elected president,” Sanders told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Sanders said that it is “the nature of politics” that some of his supporters declined to support Clinton in the general election.

“That’s what happens in politics,” he said.

Clinton, whose book “What Happened” about her election loss came out last week, has blamed Sanders for inflicting “lasting damage” on her campaign.

“I don’t think it’s useful to go backwards. I think we’ve got to go forwards,” Sanders said Sunday.