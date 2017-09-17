Feinstein on reelection bid: ‘We will see’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinOvernight Cybersecurity: DHS bans agencies from using Kaspersky software | Panel calls Equifax CEO to testify | Facebook pulling ads from fake news Justice blocks FBI officials from Senate interviews on Clinton, Comey Trump stirs controversy with civil rights pick MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday declined to declare on air whether or not she will run for re-election in 2018.

“Well, we will see, won't we?” Feinstein replied when asked by CNN’s Dana Bash if she was up for serving another six years in the upper chamber.

The ranking member of the Judiciary Committee is 84 years old and has served in the Senate since 1992.

Should she choose to run, Feinstein will be one of 25 senators up for re-election in the 2018 midterms.