Flynn family sets up legal defense fund

Michael Flynn, the former White House national security adviser caught in a federal probe about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election, now has a legal defense fund, citing the “enormous expense of attorneys’ fees.”

It has been set up by his siblings, Joe Flynn and Barbara Redgate, who say that the costs have placed “a tremendous financial burden on our brother Mike and his family” and are becoming more than he can afford.

“The various investigations arising out of the 2016 presidential election have placed a tremendous financial burden on our brother Mike and his family. The enormous expense of attorneys’ fees and other related expenses far exceed their ability to pay,” Redgate and Joe Flynn said in a statement sent by Michael Flynn’s lawyer. “To help ensure that he can defend himself, we have set up a legal defense fund, and we are asking Mike’s supporters, veterans, and all people of goodwill to contribute whatever amount they can to this fund.”

The fund will not accept donations from foreign nationals or take contributions anonymously. Michael Flynn's legal defense account also pledges not to take money from either President Trump's campaign or business, the Trump Organization.

“Lori and I are very grateful to my brother Joe and sister Barbara for creating a fund to help pay my legal defense costs,” Michael Flynn wrote in his first tweet since December.

“We deeply appreciate the support of family and friends across this nation who have touched our lives,” he continued in another, which contained a link to his legal defense fund.

Flynn was fired from the White House in February for misleading Vice President Pence about his interactions with Russia’s then-U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Since leaving the Trump administration, more revelations have surfaced about contacts he had with other foreign entities that he did not report on official forms.

He has been swept up in the federal probe, being run by special counsel Robert Mueller, about Russia’s interference in last year’s presidential campaign, but he is also subject to investigations by Congress on the same matter.

In a separate investigation by the Pentagon’s watchdog, its inspector general is looking into whether Michael Flynn improperly accepted money from a foreign government without alerting the Defense Department.

Michael Flynn retroactively registered as a foreign agent for Turkey in February, saying he did work in the later months of 2016 that benefited the government. His firm, Flynn Intel Group, was paid $530,000

Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, served in the Obama administration as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012 to 2014, but he became one of Trump’s most ardent supporters during last year's presidential race.

“Mike devoted 33 years of his life to our country serving in the United States Army, spending years away from his family while he fought this nation’s battles overseas, including the War On Terror,” Flynn’s family said.

Michael Flynn initially requested immunity in exchange for his testimony to FBI investigators and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but none have taken the offer. While he has turned over some documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Michael Flynn has mostly chosen to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights.

CNN reported last week that Michael Flynn has refused another request to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is running the investigation.

Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., is now also part of the Russia investigation.