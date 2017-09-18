Moore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows'

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, one of two Republicans competing in a primary runoff next week, appeared to use racially insensitive terms to describe Native Americans and Asians during a campaign speech on Sunday.

Moore, a former chief justice on the state Supreme Court, lamented divisions between Americans based on race, mentioning “reds and yellows."

“We were torn apart in the Civil War — brother against brother, North against South, party against party. What changed?” Moore asked in footage provided to The Hill by a Republican monitoring the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

Moore’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his language.

The judge is no stranger to controversial comments — reporters have dug up a handful of eye-popping comments from Moore’s past, even as his campaign sits in strong position ahead of next week’s Senate GOP primary runoff.

Last week, CNN reported that Moore implied that the 9/11 terror attacks could have been caused by a lack of religious faith.

Moore leads Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP braces for Bannon primary attacks Bannon-linked group targets Strange in new ad Dem nearly tied with GOP candidates in Ala. Senate race: poll MORE (R-Ala.) in all recent public polling of the runoff. The winner of that contest will advance to the general election and be expected to beat a Democrat to serve out the rest of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMemo reveals McMaster crackdown on leaks It is time to make domestic terrorism a federal crime The Dreamers will win in court MORE's term.

The runoff is expected to go down to the wire. President Trump is scheduled to stump on Strange’s behalf on Saturday.