Dem candidate rips GOP lawmaker with 'Top Gun' parody video

A Democrat running to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) is calling her out with a “Top Gun” parody campaign ad.

Dan Helmer on Monday released the video, which attacks Comstock for moving too far to the right and for not holding town hall events with a parody of the iconic bar scene from the movie, with himself taking on the role of Tom Cruise's "Maverick."

In it, Helmer approaches a woman portraying Comstock at the bar, singing a version of "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling" with the lyrics changed to criticize her.

Lines include “You never hold town halls anymore with constituents” and “Planned Parenthood and ObamaCare you voted against.”

“You’ve lost that centrist feeling, 'cause you’ve been right wing appealing,” Helmer sings, as the crowd at the bar joins in.

Helmer wraps up the ad by saying, “I approve of town halls, bad singing and this message.”

Helmer is proving to be a competitive fundraiser in the race — he raised $396,000 during the first six months of the campaign, the second highest total brought in by a Democratic challenger.

His top Democratic fundraising challenger is Alison Friedman, who brought in $453,000 during the same six months.

Comstock raised $950,000 during the same period.

The Democratic primary in Virginia will take place in June.