GOP ads go after Dems on national security

House Republicans are targeting vulnerable Democrats with charges that they’re soft on national security.

In a six-figure Facebook ad campaign launched Monday, the Republicans’ political arm accuses seven sitting Democrats of failing to provide the Pentagon with enough funds to protect the country from international terrorism and adversarial countries like North Korea.

The 30-second spots are short on details — there’s no mention of what actions the Democrats took to merit the charges. Instead, they take vague swipes at the lawmakers, accusing them of threatening America’s security.

“Terrorists determined to kill us, disrupt our way of life, threaten our freedom: the world is a dangerous place, and yet Congressman Tom O’Halleran opposed allowing our military the necessary resources to keep America safe,” the narrator says in one ad targeting the freshman Arizona Democrat.

“[Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] attacks at home and abroad, bombings, shootings, trucks plowing through crowds. Now North Korea is threatening the U.S. with nuclear weapons,” the narrator continues against a backdrop of emergency sirens and profiles of Islamic terrorists and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader.

“We need real leadership in the fight against terror. Call Congressman O’Halleran. Tell him: Support efforts to keep America safe.”

The digital ads go after several freshman Democrats in purple districts — Reps. O’Halleran, Stephanie Murphy (Fla.) and Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) — but also target several veteran lawmakers, including Collin Peterson (Minn.) and Pete DeFazio (Ore.).

Democratic Reps. Rick Nolan (Minn.) and Carol Shea-Porter (N.H.) are facing the GOP attack as well. And the campaign is also running ads in three districts soon to be vacated by outgoing Reps. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Democrat who’s vying for governor; Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the retiring Florida Republican whose district went heavily for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump: Clinton blames everyone but herself for election loss New Yorker reveals cover it would have run if Clinton won The Memo: Comey allies accuse Trump White House of smear MORE last year; and Jackie Rosen (Nev.), a freshman Democrat running to unseat GOP Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerOvernight Health Care: Sanders enjoys big moment with single-payer bill | Five things to know about Sanders's plan | Trump applauds senators' latest ObamaCare repeal effort Trump applauds Republican senators for latest ObamaCare repeal effort GOP senators make last ObamaCare repeal pitch MORE, who's considered to be the one of the most vulnerable Republican senators on the ballot next year.

It’s unclear what votes the ads are referring to. In April the House passed a resolution condemning North Korea’s ballistic missile program. Only three lawmakers opposed the measure, all of them Republicans.

In July, the House passed an $827 billion military spending bill by a largely partisan vote of 235-192, but both Gottheimer and O’Halleran were among the five Democrats who voted in favor of the bill.

It’s also unclear how the Republicans’ national security message will play in open-seat districts, where the Democratic contenders have no voting record on Capitol Hill.

Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which sponsored the ads, said that while Gottheimer and O’Halleran voted for the GOP defense bill, they also voted on a procedural measure to sink it shortly before final passage.

Hunt also took a shot at the Democrats’ campaign strategists for failing to win the majority in the last four cycles.

“The DCCC’s ‘shoot first, ask questions’ later approach to cleaning up their members’ dangerous voting record shows you why they end up with egg on their face every cycle,” he said.

The ambiguity of the ads was not overlooked by Democratic campaign operatives, who were scratching their heads at attacks they deemed baseless.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which sponsored the ads, did not respond Monday to requests for details.

“This sad attempt by House Republicans to change the conversation away from healthcare and tax cuts for the rich doesn’t even get the facts right,” said Tyler Law, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

“The NRCC should take a minute to review the voting records of their opponents before embarrassing themselves like this.”