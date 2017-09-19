Roy Moore: US has 'asked for shootings' by taking 'God out of everything'

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in an August speech said the U.S. asked for "shootings and killings" because the country has "taken God out of everything."

In an Aug. 24 speech to Citizen Impact USA, a Christian conservative group, Moore also lamented the lack of prayer in public schools and city council meetings.

"You wonder why we're having shootings, and killings here in 2017? Because we've asked for it," he said. "We've taken God out of everything. We've taken prayer out of school, we've taken prayer out of council meetings."

The video of Moore's speech was posted to YouTube on Aug. 25 by Studio 25 Productions. CNN first reported the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice's comments.

The August remarks were not Moore's first suggesting that secularism is responsible for tragedies and violence in the U.S.

During a speech to a church congregation in February, Moore suggested that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks could have been a punishment from God for what Moore said is a nationwide movement away from religion.

Moore, a staunch conservative, is set to face Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) in the state's Republican Senate runoff on Sept. 26.

He topped Strange in the state's primary last month, but neither candidate won a majority of the vote, prompting a runoff election. Strange is backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.), as well as President Trump.

Trump's former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, however, is supporting Moore in the race.