Trump tweets support for Luther Strange ahead of Alabama visit

President Trump tweeted his support for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R) on Wednesday, just days before he is set to visit the state to stump for Strange in the Republican primary runoff.

"Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "I am supporting 'Big' Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me!"

Strange is trailing Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court, in the race for the GOP nomination to succeed Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE, who gave up his seat to become attorney general.

In backing Strange, Trump finds himself on the opposite side of former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and other conservatives who have thrown their weight behind Moore.

Strange is backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.).

Trump made his formal endorsement in the race earlier in August.

“Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!” Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

Bannon is using his powers at Breitbart News to boost Moore. A top Bannon ally told The Hill that the "forgotten man," Trump's signature demographic, supports Moore in Alabama.

"It’s clear Trump is getting bad advice from the Democrats in the West Wing,” Bannon's ally told The Hill.

Strange has held the seat since February, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley (R) appointed him following Sessions's confirmation to the top post in the Justice Department.