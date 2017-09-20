Moore launches new ad ahead of Alabama Senate runoff

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is launching a new ad days before he's set to face off against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) in the state's GOP runoff election.

In the ad, which is set to air statewide ahead of the runoff, Moore pushes back on "false negative ads" targeting him and vows to work to repeal the Affordable Care Act, support construction of President Trump's proposed border wall and abolish the Internal Revenue Service.

"Of course, I'm frustrated by the false negative ads. What we need to do is get on with the business of this country: repeal ObamaCare, build the wall, reform the tax system and get rid of the IRS," he said. "The Republican establishment has failed us."

"I've fought for this country in Vietnam, I fought against liberal judges in the courtroom, and I'll fight for you in the United States Senate, so help me god," he continues.

As he speaks, the video displays endorsements from former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), actor Chuck Norris and "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson.

Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, finished first in the state's GOP primary last month with 41 percent of the vote, while the incumbent Strange took 32 percent.

The race will be decided in a runoff because neither candidate won a majority. That election is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Strange, who was tapped by former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) in February to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE, has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.) and Trump.

Still, Moore has emerged as the conservative favorite in the race and has consistently polled ahead of Strange.