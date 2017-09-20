Biden to hold rally for Dem in Alabama Senate race

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Overnight Tech: Equifax hit by earlier undisclosed hack | Facebook takes heat over Russian ads | Alt-right Twitter rival may lose domain Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE will campaign in Alabama next month for the Democratic nominee for Senate, Doug Jones, who is running for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE.

Jones announced that Biden will campaign with him on Oct. 3 in Birmingham.

“Honored to have my old friend VP @JoeBiden to campaign in B'ham Oct 3! #ALSEN #alpolitics #DougJonesforSenate,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

“He exemplifies what it means to be a public servant,” Jones wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I am thrilled for him to travel to the state and speak to the folks who make Alabama so great!”

Biden endorsed Jones last month before the state’s Democratic primary. Jones in the December general election will be a heavy underdog against the Republican candidate who wins in next week’s GOP primary runoff.

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore will face off Tuesday in the primary runoff.