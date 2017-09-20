RNC covering Trump Jr.’s legal fees: report

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has reportedly spent almost $200,000 on legal fees for Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Trump Jr. declines further Secret Service protection: report Report: Mueller warned Manafort to expect an indictment MORE Jr.

According to Politico, $166,000 from the committee’s legal proceedings account went to Alan Futerfas, who is one of Trump Jr.’s attorneys. The law firm Williams & Jensen received $30,000.

The RNC on Tuesday confirmed that it has spent $231,250 on some of President Trump’s legal fees related to the special counsel investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

The legal proceedings account, from which the RNC said it drew pre-existing funds, was created two years ago and allows both party committees to fundraise for legal fees.