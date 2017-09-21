Poll: Kid Rock trailing Stabenow by almost 20 points

Possible GOP Senate hopeful Kid Rock is trailing Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowMich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead Report: GOP donors can't get in touch with Kid Rock Kid Rock denies press credentials to Detroit paper MORE (D-Mich.) by double digits in a new poll.

The musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, trails the senior Democratic senator from Michigan, 52 to 34 percent, in a hypothetical match-up, according to a Media Research Group poll released early Thursday.

MRG's president, Tom Shields, said Ritchie has so far been unable to translate his star power into support among voters.

“Kid Rock would have an uphill climb against Stabenow if he were serious about getting into the race,” Shields said in a statement.

The poll shows Democrats supporting Stabenow by an 87 to 9 percent margin, while Republicans were more tepid in their support of Ritchie. Sixty-six percent of Republicans said they would support him, while 13 percent would support Stabenow and 20 percent are undecided or won't vote.

Ritchie has not formally announced a run, but has been teasing one for months. In July, he tweeted out a poll showing himself ahead of Stabenow in a 2018 matchup. But GOP donors and consultants report that the musician has been rebuffing their efforts to reach him for months.

He also confirmed that an official campaign site was real, but the website's sole link sends users to his merchandise page through Warner Bros. Records.

In July, he called out Stabenow on Twitter, saying that Americans were "sick and tired" of "bullshit" from politicians.

"Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind," Ritchie said.

"I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullshit!"