Trump invited to pro-Roy Moore rally in Alabama

President Trump may be heading to Alabama to stump for Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) days before the GOP Senate primary runoff, but that hasn't stopped an ally of Strange's opponent from making a long-shot overture to the president for his support.

Dean Young, a longtime confidant of Alabama Senate hopeful and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, is inviting Trump to swing by a rally of Moore supporters in Alabama on Saturday, one day after the president is scheduled to stump for Strange.

Young sent Trump the invitation on Thursday, according to AL.com, telling the president he could expect a bucket of "original recipe chicken," a nod to the president's well-known penchant for fast food.

Young's pitch to Trump centers on the idea that he'd feel more at home among Moore's constituency than with supporters of Strange, who has the backing of establishment Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.).

ADVERTISEMENT

"You will be at home in the reddest heart of America with those who have rejected Mitch McConnell's agenda and who have embraced your own agenda," Young wrote, according to AL.com.

That push is indicative of the thoughts of many Moore supporters, including some of the president's allies like former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who are campaigning this week on behalf of Moore.

Trump's decision to back Strange gave the Alabama Senate hopeful a boost that helped him qualify for Tuesday's primary runoff against Strange.

The president had remained relatively quiet about the race until recently, stepping up his support for Strange by regularly singing his praises on Twitter and agreeing to appear with him during Friday's rally.

"Alabama is sooo lucky to have a candidate like 'Big' Luther Strange. Smart, tough on crime, borders & trade, loves Vets & Military. Tuesday!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.