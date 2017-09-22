Poll finds Moore with eight-point lead on Strange in Alabama

A new poll shows former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore (R) leading Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R) by eight points just days before the Republican primary for the Alabama Senate.

Moore, the favorite on the right, took 54 percent support in a Fox10 News/Strategy Research survey, while the incumbent Strange got 46 percent.

The race has become a proxy war between the conservative grass roots and the establishment.





ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump will attend a rally for Strange on Friday night in Huntsville as he tries to spark a comeback for the incumbent, who trailed by as many as 18 points in a poll from last month.Trump has credited the tightening in the race to his backing of Strange, but the Fox10 survey found that only two in 10 Republicans said they were swayed by the presidential endorsement.And Moore has been buoyed by many of Trump’s most loyal supporters.Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) headlined a pro-Moore rally with Breitbart News writer and former White House aide Sebastian Gorka on Thursday night.Breitbart and its chairman Steve Bannon, who until recently was Trump’s chief strategist in the White House, are squarely behind Moore. A pro-Trump outside group called Great America Alliance is going up with pro-Moore ads this weekend during the Alabama football game.Meanwhile, Strange’s allies, including a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.), have poured tens of millions of dollars into the race. There are no recent polls that show Strange in the lead.The Fox10 News/Strategy Research survey of 2,000 Republicans who said they plan to vote in Tuesday’s primary election has a 3-percentage-point margin of error.