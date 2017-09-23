GOP senator: If Moore wins, more people like Bannon will follow

Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbySenate defense bill at standstill over amendment fight Woman arrested for laughing in Sessions hearing heading back to trial Senate Dems slam Banking chairman on nominee backlog MORE (R-Ala.) says that a potential victory for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in the state's upcoming GOP runoff would prompt anti-establishment Republicans similar to former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon to "pop out of the woodwork" and sow discord in the 2018 midterm elections.

Shelby, the senior Alabama senator, told The New York Times that if Moore wins the runoff election against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) on Tuesday, the Senate seat would become vulnerable to a Democratic challenge.

But if Strange wins, Shelby said, the incumbent would be sure to emerge victorious in the December election.

“If Roy Moore wins, Bannon and all the other of those people will pop out of the woodwork everywhere,” Shelby told the Times.

Bannon, who left the White House last month and returned to the helm of the conservative Breitbart News, is set to speak at a pro-Moore rally on Monday, alongside "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson.

Moore, a controversial former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, is running to unseat Strange, who was chosen earlier this year to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE.

President Trump endorsed Strange ahead of the state's GOP Senate primary in August. But Moore has won the support of Bannon, and has cast himself as a hardline conservative cut from the same cloth as the president.

Moore took first place in the Republican primary last month, finishing ahead of Strange. But neither candidate earned a majority of the vote, sending them to a runoff election, which is set for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump is campaigning for Strange. He attended a packed campaign rally for the incumbent senator in Huntsville, Ala. Friday night, and urged supporters to vote for Strange in a tweet Saturday morning.

Strange is also backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Kent.), an establishment Republican declared an enemy by Bannon.