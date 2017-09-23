Paul Ryan challenger hits Trump for 'more harshly' condemning athletes than racists

Randy Bryce, a Democrat who's challenging House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanRyan: Graham-Cassidy 'best, last chance' to repeal ObamaCare Ryan: Americans want to see Trump talking with Dem leaders Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R) for his Wisconsin House Seat, savaged President Trump on Saturday for more harshly criticizing athletes that protest the national anthem than the racist groups who incited violence in Charlottesville, Va. last month.

"Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Trump Jr. declines further Secret Service protection: report Report: Mueller warned Manafort to expect an indictment MORE condemns a Black man for non-violence more harshly than White supremacists for violence," Bryce wrote on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump condemns a Black man for non-violence more harshly than White supremacists for violence.@SpeakerRyan, #CensureTrumpNow. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) September 23, 2017

Bryce followed up that tweet by showering praise on those who "stand up for their beliefs" – an apparent reference to athletes, such as NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, who gained notoriety last year for kneeling during the national anthem before football games.

"I am SO proud to see Americans stand up for their beliefs. That is literally why our country exists. Next step is to elect more of US," he tweeted.

#2018 — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) September 23, 2017

Trump sharply criticized the anthem protests during a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Friday, saying that NFL coaches should fire players that do so.

He doubled down on that argument on Saturday, writing on Twitter that players that "disrespect" the U.S. should be fired and "find something else to do."

The president came under fire last month for his mute and equivocal statements in the wake of violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville. Following the demonstrations, Trump blamed violence on "both sides" and appeared to equate white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups with the counterprotesters who had turned out to oppose them.

In the days that followed, both Republicans and Democrats called on Trump to more forcefully condemn hate groups.